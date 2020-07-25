Russia reports 5,871 new cases of COVID-19 in past day

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,871 in the past twenty-four hours to 806,720, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 0.7%, the crisis center said.

Specifically, 648 new coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow, 251 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 193 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 187 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 184 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 196,388 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 8,366 in the past twenty-four hours to 597,140, the crisis center said.

A total of 74% of all coronavirus patients have already recovered from the disease in Russia, the crisis center said.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 146 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 154 a day earlier to 13,192, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus deaths account for 1.64% of all COVID-19 cases in Russia, the crisis center said.