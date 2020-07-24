Armenian Ambassador meets with Russian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

''Pan-European and regional security challenges in the light of the current escalation were discussed. The necessity of easing the tensions was emphasized, including from the perspective of continuing Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process'', reads the statement.

Starting from July 12 Azerbaijan provoked tensions by launching an aggression against the Armenian borders, shelling not only the military positions but also civilian settlements.

In the light of the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in many countries of the world Azerbaijanis attack Armenians based on ethnic belonging, in some cases posing real danger to the security of Armenian diplomatic staffs. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia strongly condemned the behavior of provoking inter-ethnic clashes in 3rd countries, emphasizing that those acts are instigated by Azerbaijani state structures.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan