COVID-19: Armenia’s active cases are less than 10,000 for the first time since June 14

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The active cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia are less than 10,000 for the first time since June 14, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“After June 14, our active coronavirus cases are less than 10,000 for the first time. This is a very important news. There are grounds to claim that we have not only entered the stage of overcoming the coronavirus crisis, but also we can have a better resistance to the second possible wave in autumn, according to the global forecasts”, the PM said.

451 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,613, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

490 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 25,734.

4 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 692.

The number of active cases stands at 9,969.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 218 (1 new such case).

So far, 153,814 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan