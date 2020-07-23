Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Russian, Turkish FMs discuss escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed issues related to the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during a phone conversation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of balanced approaches and having a refraining influence on the conflicting sides for preventing the future escalation of the situation, ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and activation of the efforts aimed at the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Ankara for ensuring regional stability.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





