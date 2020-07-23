Official car of Armenian Embassy in Germany set on fire

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. On July 23, at 00:12, the official vehicle of the Armenian Embassy in Germany was set on fire, the Embassy said in a statement.

“The German Federal Foreign Office, the Berlin Police and respective police agencies have been officially notified about the incident. At the moment the police and experts conduct investigation, observing the possibility of arson”, the statement said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan