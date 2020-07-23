Donation of Japanese-made Avigan to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Since the ultimate medication to cure COVID-19 is yet to be developed, many countries in the world have been applying already existing ones to prevent lethal aggravation by way of suppressing the replication of the virus. As of now, Avigan (Favipiravir) is one such example which has been attracting active interest.

Upon the request from Armenia, Japan has made a donation of Japanese made Avigan to be used for about 100 patients on July 22.

It is sincerely hoped that they will be put into the most effective use by Armenian medical specialists and contribute to further advancement of COVID-19’s clinical research, thus assisting the recovery of more patients through that process.