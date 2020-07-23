Azerbaijan must be held accountable - Congressman Jim Costa

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Jim Costa condemned the recent attack unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, urging to revise the US assistance to Azerbaijan.

“Beginning July 12 the Azerbaijani soldiers approached the Armenian border, a place that has been one of contention, and opened fire on Armenian civilians in Tavush province. Since then the conflict, sadly, has escalated. The Azerbaijani forces have been indiscriminate in attacking Armenian schools, factories, factories producing personal protective equipment that are essential during this pandemic. Azerbaijan must be held accountable”, Jim Costa said in his remarks.

The Congressman said now more than ever before it’s critical to work towards peace with Artsakh.

“We must re-evaluate the US security assistance to Azerbaijan immediately. As well as increase aid to Armenia to counter this Azerbaijani aggression. In the appropriations bill yesterday, a $20 million augmentation was made to the country of Armenia. I urge my colleagues to support that and to urge immediate action condemning Azerbaijan’s disgraceful actions,” the Congressman added.