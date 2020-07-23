Armenia showed responsible and reliable behavior to international community in past days, says PM

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. In the past days Armenia has shown a responsible and reliable behavior to the international community, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that Armenia remained committed to the three ceasefire agreements which were subsequently violated by Azerbaijan, causing new losses to its armed forces every time.

“We didn’t make threats to Azerbaijan’s people and civilian infrastructures in case when the Azerbaijani defense ministry was threatening to strike the Metsamor nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, this threat should become a serious international topic of discussion because it shows Azerbaijan’s essence of being a terroristic state.

After July 12 the international community made numerous calls on condemning the ceasefire violations and stopping the violence. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their countries have a great contribution to the restoration of the ceasefire. In this sense Russia’s involvement was especially effective which was expressed both at the foreign ministry’s level and the General Staffs of the Armed Forces”, the Armenian PM said.

Pashinyan said the only country which was trying not to calm down the situation, but to provoke further violence was Turkey. “Taking into account that country’s destabilizing and aggressive policy in some regions near its border, as well as its traditional anti-Armenian policy, which is expressed by the justification of the Armenian Genocide, Turkey’s such behavior was not a surprise at all. But its growing aggression brings a necessity for certainly revising our policy, in terms of also increasing our participation in international formats aimed at restraining Turkey’s aggression”, he said.

He said there is no doubt Armenia will overcome this trial victorious.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan