After 50 years STARMUS festival will again bring world leading scientists to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host science and art STARMUS 6th festival on September 6-11, 2021, ARMEPRESS reports President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced.

''When last year during STARMUS 5th festival I proposed to hold the next festival in Armenia, some of the participants accepted it with great enthusiasm, but some probably did not know about Armenia. Armenia will host STARMUS 6th festival will great sense of responsibility, enthusiasm and expectations'', the President said.

The 6th STARMUS Festival will bring world-famous scientists, astronauts, Nobel laureates and artists to Armenia. STARMUS is a festival where art, science and technology come together. It is one of the ways to inspire the younger generation, to make science popular and attractive.

The President thanked the Council of the festival for the decision to hold it in Armenia.

Member of the Council of STARMUS festival, American astronomer Jill Tarter noted that nearly 50 years ago, in 1971, the USA and USSR for the first time held a joint conference and it took place in Byurakan, Armenia.

''I could not come back then, since I was a student and missed the chance to participate. Now I hope that next year I will be able to come and participate in STARMUS 6th festival’', Tarter said.

