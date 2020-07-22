Healthcare worker dies from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. A medical worker has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

“59-year-old Siranush Harutyunyan has worked in the polyclinic of the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital as a pediatrician, however, she has not been involved in the coronavirus treatment activities and has not been infected at the workplace”, she said.

439 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,693, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

560 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 24,766.

16 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 678.

The number of active cases stands at 10,032.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan