Relative calm maintained on Armenia-Azerbaijan border at night

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 21-22, as well as this moment, the situation is relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 7 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing around 20 shots at the Armenian combat positions”, she said, adding that the shots were mainly fired at the military positions located in the direction of Jil, Aygepar, Chapni, Paruyr Sevak, Yeraskh, Zangakatun communities.

On July 21, at around 22:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new attack at the Anvakh (Fearless) Armenian military position. The Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the adversary’s attack, causing significant losses. According to the preliminary reports, in addition to losses, the Azerbaijani special forces also trapped servicemen. No losses have been reported from the Armenian side.

