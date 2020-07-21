Armenian defense minister’s spox provides details about health condition of wounded servicemen

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. One of the Armenian servicemen wounded in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still in critical condition, the others show a positive dynamics, 4 servicemen already feel well, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

A total of 36 Armenian servicemen were wounded from the recent shooting of the Azerbaijani side. “20 of them have received a medical care, but the remaining 16 immediately returned to the military service as they suffered minor injuries. Currently 10 out of these 20 receive a treatment. One serviceman is in critical condition, the others have a positive dynamics, show signs to a moderate condition. 4 more soldiers already feel well”, Stepanyan said, expressing hope that they will soon be discharged.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures.

Overnight July 20-21 the situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 17 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 183 shots at the Armenian positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan