Armenia Police neutralize Iranian citizen of Azerbaijani origin

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. In early July the department of combating the drug trafficking of the Criminal Police of Armenia received information according to which an illegal border crossing attempt is being planned from Iran to Armenia aimed at bringing large amount of drugs, the Police told Armenpress.

The Police launched large-scale investigative operations. The police officers departed for Armenia’s Syunik province where they were joined by the officers of the Kapan police department.

The police officers noticed a suspected person with a military uniform holding a backpack. The person was armed and was moving to an Armenian village. Thanks to the operative actions of the police officers, the man has been neutralized.

The man has been detained on suspicion of illegally crossing the border and transporting drugs. He is a citizen of Iran with an Azerbaijani origin and is aged 24. 4 kg 865 grams of heroin was found in his backpack.

Criminal case has been launched.

Investigation continues.

