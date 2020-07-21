LA Mayor: Azerbaijan must end its provocative threats to strike Armenia’s nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti expressed his support to the Armenian community, stating that he stands with the community against violence.

“We stand with the Armenian community against violence. Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, and must admit international monitors. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only paths to peace and safety for the region”, the LA Mayor said on Twitter.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures.

Overnight July 20-21 the situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 17 times from firearms in different parts of the border, firing nearly 183 shots at the Armenian positions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

