Armenian Deputy PM assesses incident with ‘’Food city’’ inadmissible at EEC Council session

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan participated in the regular session of the EEC Council through video-conference.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM of Armenia, during the session a range of issues related to the development of the Eurasian integration were discussed.

Mher Grigoryan informed the members of the EEC Council and the Board Chairman about the incident of banning the sales of Armenian products at Moscow’s ‘’Food city’’ market, emphasizing that such incidents are inadmissible and urged the partners to analyze the situation in detail.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan