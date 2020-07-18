4 wounded Armenian servicemen to be discharged from hospital soon
15:38, 18 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan presented details of the health condition of the Armenian servicemen wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani military operations.
''5 servicemen have received moderate injuries and continue the treatment with positive dynamics. 1 servicemen remains in critical situation. The other 4 mill be soon discharged from hospital'', Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.
The situation on the border has been relatively calm since the night of July 18.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
