4 wounded Armenian servicemen to be discharged from hospital soon

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan presented details of the health condition of the Armenian servicemen wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani military operations.

''5 servicemen have received moderate injuries and continue the treatment with positive dynamics. 1 servicemen remains in critical situation. The other 4 mill be soon discharged from hospital'', Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

The situation on the border has been relatively calm since the night of July 18.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





