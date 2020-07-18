Kardashians call on followers to make posts in support of Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. World famous TV stars Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashians have made posts on their ''Instagram'' pages in support of Armenia amid the clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, informing the millions of their followers about the provocations of Azerbaijan and urged them to make posts supporting Armenia and Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS reports Kourtney Kardshian shared the articles of ''Zartonk'' periodical, which say that Armenia has been attacked, proposing 4 options of assiistance.

The 1st one is about warning the Congress about the attack of Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh. The 2nd is about making or sharing publications about Armenia and Artsakh. The 3rd proposal is making the OSCE and CSTO condemn Azerbaijan, and by the 4th proposal Kardashian urges to take necessary measures for detecting the source of the attacks along the contact line.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan