461 new COVID-19 cases and 631 recoveries reported in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. A total of 34,462 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by July 18. 23,123 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 10,507 active cases. A total of 145,083 tests have been done.

461 new cases were confirmed, 631 patients recovered and 11 died.

Death rate is 631. Another 201 who were tested positive for coronavirus, died of other causes.

State of emergency has been prolonged until August 13 in Armenia.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan