Russia’s Putin, Security Council discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stating Russia’s readiness to provide mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of a video conference today, reports TASS.

“An in-depth exchange of opinions regarding the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border took place. The participants expressed extreme concerns in regards to the ongoing escalation; they emphasized the pressing need for ceasefire and [Russia’s] readiness for mediation actions”, Peskov said.





