EAEU proved its viability in crisis situations – Armenian PM says in Minsk

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) proved its viability during the coronavirus crisis, showing how important role it place in the life of its member states, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Belarus.

Pashinyan said this is the first meeting after a long pause because of the novel coronavirus. “In this respect I want to praise the fact that our Union has resisted this trial with an honor. It proved its viability in crisis situations and showed how important role it plays in the life of our countries. The Commission has not stopped its activity at any moment. And the sessions of the Commission’s Council, the Intergovernmental council and the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council, which were held online, not only allowed us to exchange information about the situation in our countries, but also enabled to continue the discussion of issues and adoption of decisions which were very vital for the future of our integration”, the Armenian PM said.

He said the cooperation within the Union would not have been so effective if there wasn’t the firm friendship between the member states and their peoples. “For me it’s very important to highlight the high level of cooperation and mutual support we felt these days by all our partners of the Union, with no exception. I want to specifically thank the Russian Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister for the quick response to all issues, in particular for the uninterrupted transportation communication of Armenia with Russia. This had a strategic significance for our economy”, Pashinyan said.

He also highlighted the work of Belavia airline and reminded that during these months the company continued operating regular flights to Armenia, despite the fact that all the remaining airlines have suspended their operation in Armenia.

