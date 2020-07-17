Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Minsk, Belarus.

Armenpress correspondent reports Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the session.

During the session the heads of government of the EAEU member states will discuss a number of issues relating to different areas.

The session participants will discuss the complex plan of actions to be taken for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

The session is attended by Prime Ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The session will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Moldova, a country with an observer status at the EAEU.

The narrow-format session will be followed by an extended-format meeting.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan