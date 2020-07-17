Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

OIF Secretary General expresses concern over clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo expressed her concern over the recent clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“I am deeply concerned over the fatal border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a country that is dear to me and which currently is chairing the Summit. I wish an ease in tension and return to the ceasefire regime”, the OIF Secretary General said on Twitter.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





