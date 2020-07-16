Azerbaijan spreads disinformation on downing Armenian drone - defense minister's spox

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister’s spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan denies the reports spread by the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which X-55 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian Armed Forces has been “downed”.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry is spreading disinformation according to which on July 16 the X-55 UAV belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces has been “downed”. No UAV of the Armenian Armed Forces has been downed, and the photo attached to the statement has nothing to do with the reality. Thus, the adversary is trying to somehow mitigate its numerous technical and human losses”, Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan