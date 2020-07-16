Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation on downing Armenian drone - defense minister's spox

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation on downing Armenian drone - defense minister's spox

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister’s spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan denies the reports spread by the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which X-55 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian Armed Forces has been “downed”.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry is spreading disinformation according to which on July 16 the X-55 UAV belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces has been “downed”. No UAV of the Armenian Armed Forces has been downed, and the photo attached to the statement has nothing to do with the reality. Thus, the adversary is trying to somehow mitigate its numerous technical and human losses”, Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration