Dozens of Yazidis living in Armenia ready to go to border if necessary – lawmaker

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Yazidi community of Armenia condemns the provocative actions launched by Azerbaijan on the border, Yazidi MP from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan said at the extraordinary session of the Armenian Parliament.

“The recent military provocative actions of Azerbaijan receive an adequate response from the Armenian side. The Yazidi community condemns these provocative actions of Azerbaijan, and dozens of Yazidis living in Armenia have applied and are ready to go to the border and protect our common border if necessary”, the lawmaker said.

He called on the Yazidis around the world to actively cooperate with the Armenian Diaspora in order to give a concrete diplomatic response to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

