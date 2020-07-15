Armenia is security guarantor of Artsakh, war is not an option – FM Mnatsakanyan  

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says Armenia is capable to protect itself, but peace process has no alternative, ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Mnatsakanyan said that starting from July 12 a very dangerous situation was caused by Azerbaijani troops that attempted to infiltrate into the Armenian territories by using large-caliber artillery in the north-eastern part of Armenia, increasing the escalation.

‘’At the moment de-escalation is a priority. This is what we are making efforts for, this is what we are working for with the OSCE Minsk-Group Co-chairs, comprised of France, Russia and the USA. This is the priority for this moment. We need de-escalation. Armenia is capable to protect itself, Armenia is the security guarantor of Artsakh and war is not an option. We remain committed to it and will try to de-escalate the situation and create such an atmosphere that will foster peace and negotiation process’’, Mnatsakanyan said.

FM Mnatsakanyan assessed promising the fact that for 12-14 hours the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border has been relatively calm.

‘’We are in constant touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, with Russia and the other partners – the USA and France. We are trying to find the way that will allow to preserve this relative tranquility and re-confirm the ceasefire regime established in 1994 and since than we have had a document signed by Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan. And now the full restoration of the ceasefire regime is a priority for us’’, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan