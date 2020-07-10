Ruling faction head of Armenian Parliament meets with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Parliament Lilit Makunts and MP Alexei Sandikov met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

Makunts said on Facebook that they have discussed with the Ambassador issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Russian relations.

“As head of the My Step faction I introduced the Ambassador on the ongoing domestic political developments in our country. The meeting touched upon the ongoing legislative changes. In the context of promoting the bilateral ties we highlighted the role of the parliamentary diplomacy. We also highlighted the importance of joint efforts of Armenia and Russia in fighting the novel coronavirus”, Lilit Makunts said.

She added that during the meeting they also exchanged views on the actions taken to ensure the return of the Armenian and Russian citizens to their home countries under the absence of regular flights these days.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan