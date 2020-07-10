President of Armenia meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit on July 10, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian met with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan in Stepanakert.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated and wished success to Arayik Harutyunyan, expressing confidence that he will successfully continue serving the homeland with his experience and knowledge. “I also want to congratulate the entire people of Artsakh because the presidential and parliamentary elections were held in a democratic way”, Armen Sarkissian said. “Please convey my congratulations also to the other participants of the presidential election, who didn’t win personally, but won together, showing to the world that Artsakh is not only a firm, strong, but also is a democratic country, as well as a free country where free elections are being held. They should be proud of as they had their contribution to this process. I want to first of all wish you and all citizens of Artsakh good health. I am confident that we will overcome this difficult situation and will move on, strengthening both Armenia and Artsakh”.

In his turn the President of Artsakh thanked for these words and stated that most of the candidates who participated in the presidential election are part of the current political leadership, adding that he is ready to ensure the country’s progress and development, and those, who are not involved, also continue their activity for the sake of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan thanked Armenia’s authorities for assisting the practical programs aimed at the development of Artsakh. “I want to note that together we will manage not only to overcome the current situation, but also ensure progress in the development of our homeland”, he said.

The meeting also touched upon a number of ongoing and prospective programs directed for the strengthening and development of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





