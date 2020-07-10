Caucasus Nature Fund to provide new grant to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan and Executive Director of the Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) Geof Giacomini have signed remotely a new grant agreement aimed at assisting Armenia during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the agreement, in addition to the assistance provided to Armenia’s protected areas, the Fund will provide a budgetary support worth half a million Euros to the Armenian government. The grant will be mainly directed for the funding of the Dilijan national park, Lake Arpi national park, Khosrov Forest State Reserve and Zangezur biosphere complex SNCOs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan