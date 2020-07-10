Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Caucasus Nature Fund to provide new grant to Armenia

Caucasus Nature Fund to provide new grant to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan and Executive Director of the Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) Geof Giacomini have signed remotely a new grant agreement aimed at assisting Armenia during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the agreement, in addition to the assistance provided to Armenia’s protected areas, the Fund will provide a budgetary support worth half a million Euros to the Armenian government. The grant will be mainly directed for the funding of the Dilijan national park, Lake Arpi national park, Khosrov Forest State Reserve and Zangezur biosphere complex SNCOs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]ess.am
settings Page Configuration