124 Armenian citizens return to homeland from Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. 124 citizens of Armenia are returning to homeland from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Armenia’s Consulate General to Rostov-on-Don said on Facebook.

From March 15 to June 30 nearly 8000 Armenian citizens, who were unable to return to homeland due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, have been transported to Armenia with the efforts of the Commandant’s Office and the ministry of foreign affairs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





