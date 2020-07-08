Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

French government was aware of doctors’ visit to Armenia: Sinanyan denies media reports

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The French government has not only been aware of the visit of French doctors to Armenia, but also has been engaged in that works at some stage, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told Armenpress, denying the media reports according to which the French government has been unaware of the visit of the French doctors to Armenia.

He presented a very simple fact which proves that the French government has been aware of that visit. “When the first group of doctors arrived in Armenia, we welcomed them together with the French and US Ambassadors to Armenia. A talk about the visit of the second group already took place there. I talked to the French Ambassador and asked to help us in the financing of the second team because the visit of the first team was completely funded by the USAID and the US Embassy. Following my request the French Ambassador contacted us within 36-48 hours and told that the French government will cover the expenses for the visit of the second team”, Sinanyan said.

As for the professional capacities of the team, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said that the first group was headed by Professor Alexandre Mignon, who is one of the most respected specialists of the field, and the second one was led by Professor Loran Papazian, who is the best specialist in France. “They personally collected their teams. There couldn’t be persons in the team who haven’t dealt with coronavirus, therefore the media report is absurd and is based on lies”, he said.

A group of French doctors arrived in Armenia on June 15 and 23 via a special flight to help the country’s healthcare system to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





