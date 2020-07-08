Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with UAE Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia Mohamed AlZaabi on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for the efforts aimed at developing the Armenia-UAE relations, as well as for his personal contribution to the works on deepening the cooperation in different spheres.

The Armenian President expressed his gratitude to the UAE side for the recent humanitarian aid, in particular medical items, sent to Armenia to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Talking about the development prospects of the bilateral ties, the Armenian President highlighted the constant development of comprehensive cooperation with the UAE, adding that the complete utilization of existing great potential will raise the bilateral relations to a new level.

In his turn the UAE Ambassador thanked for the partnership and stated that he is leaving Armenia with warm memories.

