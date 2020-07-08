Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Rescuers search for 9 people missing in central China landslide

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Rescue operations are underway after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall swept away nine people on July 8 in central China’s Hubei Province, Xinhua news agency reports.

The landslide occurred at around 4 a.m. July 8 in Dahe Township of Huangmei County.

Rescue teams from the emergency response, public security, armed police, medical and other departments have rushed to the site and relocated more than 40 villagers.

 





