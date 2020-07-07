Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Former MP arrested allegedly for giving electoral bribe

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former MP representing ''Tsarukyan'' bloc Vanik Asatryan has been arrested, the press service of the NSS Armenia told ARMENPRESS, giving no more details.

According to media reports, Asatryan has been arrested for giving electoral bribe, the same charges are pressed against head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

Vanik Asatryan was elected member of the parliament on April 2, 2017.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





