New hospitals in Armenia to join anti-coronavirus fight

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. New hospitals in Armenia will join the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“There are very few free hospital beds. We continue this process for already months, although the process of increasing the number of beds continues. And we will have new hospitals that will join the anti-coronavirus fight”, the minister said.

Commenting on yesterday’s 349 new cases confirmed from 1,273 tests, the minister said the number of cases is again low and equal to the number of cases confirmed on Sunday. And this low percentage is mainly linked with the less number of tests conducted. “And the less number is connected with Sunday and Monday. It’s already a long time we see low numbers on Mondays, but the week is just starting and the new cases increase on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and rise in line with our maximal capacity, nearly 2500 tests”, the minister said.

349 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,285, the healthcare ministry said.

605 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,907.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 503.

The number of active cases stands at 11,711.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 164 (5 new such cases).

So far, 125,088 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan