COVID-19: Armenia reports 349 new cases, 605 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. 349 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,285, the healthcare ministry said.

605 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,907.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 503.

The number of active cases stands at 11,711.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 164 (5 new such cases).

So far, 125,088 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan






