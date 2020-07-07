Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-20

LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:

The price of aluminum stood at $1614.00, copper price stood at $6021.00, lead price stood at $1770.00, nickel price stood at $13089.00, tin price stood at $16850.00, zinc price stood at $2030.00, molybdenum price stood at $16491.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

