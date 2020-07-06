Defense minister receives head of ICRC delegation in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Armenia led by head of the delegation Claire Meytraud, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current cooperation between the defense ministry and the ICRC delegation in Armenia, the agenda events, as well as the possibilities to raise the efficiency of the mutual partnership and the upcoming plans.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the future fate of Armenian citizens Karen Ghazaryan and Ara Ghazaryan who are in the Azerbaijani captivity, highlighted the coordinated work of the ICRC Offices in Yerevan and Baku.

They also discussed issues aimed at revealing the fates of persons missing due to the NK conflict.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian defense minister thanked Claire Meytraud for supporting the Armenian government’s efforts aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan