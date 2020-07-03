COVID-19 latest updates: over 11 million cases globally

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 11 million 033 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 525,000.

More than 6 million 185 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 833 thousand 922 confirmed cases). 131,544 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 502 thousand 424 confirmed cases and 62,045 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 667,883. 9,859 patients have died so far. Over 6,700 new cases were reported in one day.

India is now the 4th with 633,381 cases. Death rate is 18,320.

Spain has 297,183 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,368.

The next is Peru with 292,004 confirmed cases and 10,045 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 284,541 confirmed cases and 5,920 deaths.

UK has confirmed 283,757 cases. The death toll has reached 43,995.

Italy reported 240,961 cases and over 34,818 deaths so far.

Turkey has recorded 202,284 cases. The deaths comprise 5,167.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,542 cases (5 new cases in one day), out of which 78,499 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 943 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 201,801.

Qatar has confirmed 98,653 cases. The death toll has reached 121 in Qatar.

Egypt confirmed a total of 71,299 confirmed cases and 3,120 deaths.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 56,020 cases and 2,312 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 49,469. 317 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is nearly 48,000, that of the deaths is 672.

1,830 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 35.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 328. 10 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

