Armenia’s SU-30 SM jets conducts 1st training with combat missiles
18:10, 3 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The SU-30 SM multirole fighter aircrafts of the Armed Forces of Armenia conducted the 1st training with combat missiles, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, posting a footage of the training.
‘’Yesterday our SU-30 SM jets carried out first training with combat missiles, testing air-to-surface missiles for attack operations. All targets were hit with high accuracy’’, Pashinyan wrote.
Armenia received the 1st batch of the SU-30 SM jets in December 2019.
Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan
