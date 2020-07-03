Armenian defense minister receives Lithuanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė and the military specialists who arrived in Armenia with the Lithuanian team on the sidelines of the anti-coronavirus fight, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian defense minister thanked the Lithuanian government and in particular the defense ministry for the assistance provided to Armenia, highlighting the dedicated work of the military specialists in this difficult situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan