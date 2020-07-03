Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds phone talk with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko.

“During the talk I congratulated Mrs. Matviyenko on the holding and results of the referendum in Russia. We talked about the coronavirus-related situation, as well as discussed a number of issues of bilateral interest”, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament said on Facebook.

On July 2 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on the successful completion of the nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan