French Prime Minister resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned on July 3 ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that Philippe would handle government affairs until a new cabinet was named.

In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders his or her resignation ahead of cabinet appointments but can still be re-named to the position. It was not immediately clear whether Philippe would be called upon to form the new government.

Macron’s move to refashion his centrist government comes after voters punished the former investment banker and his party in nationwide municipal elections.

The elections revealed surging support for the Green party and underlined Macron’s troubles with left-leaning voters.





