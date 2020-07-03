Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Artsakh confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 129.

The number of recovered patients is 101, the healthcare ministry said.

At the moment the number of active cases is 28.

85 citizens are quarantined.

So far, 2,014 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

No death cases have been recorded in the Republic.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





