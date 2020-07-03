President Sarkissian congratulates writer Razmik Davoyan on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to writer, publicist Razmik Davoyan on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of birth, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Your literature is the spiritual bread thanks to which the reader is communicating with a real and imaginary world for decades”, the President said in his letter, wishing the renowned writer good health, optimism and all the best.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan