COVID-19: Armenia confirms 662 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. 662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,320, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

448 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 15,484.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 469.

The number of active cases stands at 11,211.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 156 (3 new such cases).

So far, 118,102 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan