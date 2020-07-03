President of Artsakh approves Government’s decisions

STEPANAKERT, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan approved today a number of decisions of the Government, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accordingly:

Tigran Tsatryan was appointed first deputy minister of Territorial Administration and Development of the Artsakh Republic.

Hamlet Apresyan was appointed deputy minister of Territorial Administration and Development of the Artsakh Republic.

Hasmik Minasyan was appointed deputy minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Artsakh Republic.

Dima Arstamyan was appointed deputy minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Artsakh Republic.

