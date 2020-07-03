Armenian President holds phone talk with Belarussian counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation in the evening of July 2 with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated his Belarussian counterpart on the national day – the Independence Day of Belarus celebrated on July 3.

President Sarkissian highly valued the developing mutual partnership and productive cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

He highlighted the experience of Belarus in high technologies and a number of other branches of the economy.

The Armenian and Belarussian Presidents exchanged views also on the cooperation prospects and the implementation of joint projects.

President Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to President Lukashenko for assisting to provide a land for the construction of an Armenian church in Minsk.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan