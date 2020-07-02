Foreign Ministries of Armenia, Romania hold political consultations

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Romania via video conference on July 2. The consultations were chaired by Avet Adonts, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and by Dan Neculaescu, the State Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the consultations, the sides discussed a wiide range of issues related to the Armenian-Romanian relations including the promotion of political dialogue, economic, cultural and parliamentary contacts.

The sides also touched upon the issues of mutual interest on regional and international agenda, as well as the cooperation within the international organizations.

Avet Adonts presented the latest developments on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process highlighting the importance of full support of the EU and its member states to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.