PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on successful holding of the referendum.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

‘’Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I congratulate you on the successful referendum on confirming the changes in the Constitution of the Russian federation.

This definitely has a central importance for the future strengthening of the Russian statehood. I am confident that the changes in the mother-law, approved by the overwhelming majority of the Russian public, create favorable conditions for the future progress and social-economic development of the country.

I wish you and the fraternal people of Russia peace, welfare and prosperity’’.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan