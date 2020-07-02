President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted President of the American University of Armenia (AUA) Karin Markides, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the role of education in the contemporary world, issues relating to having a respective education in line with the changing world, as well as ensuring connection between the university and the economy.

The AUA President introduced the projects implemented by the university, and in particular the new initiative relating to the technology field, stating that it aims at establishing cooperation between educational facilities, scientific-research institutes and business.

The meeting participants discussed the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) on science and technology development and the cooperation opportunities within its framework.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan